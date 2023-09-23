Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,426. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

