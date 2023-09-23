Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

