Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

