Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.79. 201,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 737,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

