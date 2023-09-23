SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,816,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $53.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

