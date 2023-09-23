SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

