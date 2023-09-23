SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 14,518 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 159,500.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCG opened at $25.03 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

