SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,023,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

INTC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.