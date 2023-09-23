SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $523,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

