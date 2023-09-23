SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

