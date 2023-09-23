SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 16,812 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

