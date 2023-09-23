SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

