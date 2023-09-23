SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

