Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by RV Capital AG

RV Capital AG lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 20.6% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.43. 3,848,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,951. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

