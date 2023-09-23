Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Root has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 68.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, analysts predict that Root will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour purchased 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,270.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,024.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

