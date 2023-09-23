Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

