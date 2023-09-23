Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

