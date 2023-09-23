Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 95 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $39.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,570.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,504.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,511.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,803.12.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,774. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

