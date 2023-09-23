Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,498 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

