Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $20.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $829.08. 2,779,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,046. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $869.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

