Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,709. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

