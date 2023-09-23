Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 1,231,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

