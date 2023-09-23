Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.78 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.70. 1,894,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.80. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

