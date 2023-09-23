Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 12,836 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,459,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

