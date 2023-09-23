Rezolute’s (RZLT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Rezolute Stock Performance

RZLT opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

