Resource Consulting Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,159 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 31.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $157,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 257,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

