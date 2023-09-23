Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Regional Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 59.19. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $77,641.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512,041 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

