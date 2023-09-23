PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PCTEL Stock Down 0.7 %

PCTI stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

