Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.59.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

