Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

