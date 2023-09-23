Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 17,821 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

