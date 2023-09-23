Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.46 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.