Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

