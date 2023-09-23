Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

