Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

