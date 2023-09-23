Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

