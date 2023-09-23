O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

