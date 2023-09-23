Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 100210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,597.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

