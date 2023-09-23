New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBR

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.