My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.72 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.