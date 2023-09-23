My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $213.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

