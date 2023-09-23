My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

