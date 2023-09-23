Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

