Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,196. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

