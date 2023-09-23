Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Raised to GBX 1,485

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,485 ($18.39) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,355 ($16.78) to GBX 1,338 ($16.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mondi from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Mondi Stock Performance
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
