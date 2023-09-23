MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 104 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $553.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.