Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

