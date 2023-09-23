Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 71,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 87,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.