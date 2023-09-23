Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.65. 1,453,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,561. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.