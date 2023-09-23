Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

