Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of LPCN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
